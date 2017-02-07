Edinboro University Unveils New Patient Simulator for Nursing St - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Edinboro University Unveils New Patient Simulator for Nursing Students

Nursing students at Edinboro University are experiencing real-life maternity room scenarios without being at a hospital.

The students now have on campus the latest, state-of-the-art patient simulator.

The simulator named Victoria takes the students through the delivery process, presenting them with situations they will eventually experience with a live patient.

This includes complex delivery scenarios and postpartum complications.

"It's an amazing part of being a nursing student because we actually get to put real life scenarios right inside of our classroom, basically," said nursing student Brianne Salkowski. "We can even do this before we even have a mom in labor, so we know what to expect."

"You go into theory and you learn about the theory of everything, but as soon as you walk into the patient's room, everything is so different," said nursing student Elyse Mastrostesano. "The nice thing about simulation is you take your theory and you apply that to real life."

The simulator was made possible through a $113,000 grant by the Dr. and Mrs. Arthur William Phillips Charitable Trust based in Oil City.

