Snowy Streak Has Ended... Now Much Milder, Wet and Eventually Windy for Tuesday

Temperatures have risen from 32 degrees, back on Monday evening to 42 degrees late this Monday night as rain showers move into the area. The rain will continue through much of Tuesday as readings surge to 56 degrees in Erie. It will become breezy with gusts to near 40 mph on Tuesday evening as a strong cold front approaches from the west. The rest of the workweek will be colder.



On Lake Erie, ice cover has increased over the weekend, and now 16% of the lake is ice-covered. However, Tuesday's warm-up won't help the cause of the ice fishing crowd. Lake water temperatures have fallen to 32 degrees off the NW PA lakeshore, and an increasing breeze will produce waves of 3' or larger on Tuesday, adding to the ice dunes. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect along the New York lakeshore.



Wednesday will turn chilly, and Thursday will be much colder with a high in the mid 20s, but this coming weekend will take us back to the 40s as the temperature roller coaster continues. - Geoff Cornish