Early Morning House Fire in Crawford County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Early Morning House Fire in Crawford County

Posted: Updated:

Volunteer firefighters in Crawford County had a busy morning battling a house fire.

The first broke out around 3 a.m. Tuesday, in a home along Route-19 near Vernon Township.

Firefighters say it looks like the fire started in the chimney and then spread to the attic.

Reports from the scene say everyone living there did get out OK.

No word yet on how the fire started.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com