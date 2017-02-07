Erie School District Waits for Governor Wolf's Budget Address - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie School District Waits for Governor Wolf's Budget Address

Posted: Updated:

It’s a big day down in Harrisburg, Governor Tom Wolf will present his 2017-18 budget Tuesday morning.  Many agencies are anxiously waiting to see what increases and cuts he will present.

For the Erie School District, they’ll be paying close attention as they face a $10 million budget deficit next school year.  With the possibility of high schools closing in the school district, they’re hoping Governor Wolf will give them an extra $31 million in funding.

Education across the board is expected to be a huge topic addressed in Governor Wolf’s budget.  Last year, education received the most money from the general fund, over $13 billion.

So, the question is will there be more money next year for schools?

The Pennsylvania Independent Fiscal Office says coming into this budget the state is facing a nearly $3 billion deficit.

In a statement Monday, Governor Wolf says they’re going to protect investments they’ve already made in schools, and continue to increase their funding.

The Erie School District will be waiting for more answers from Governor Wolf’s address.

In a statement to Erie News Now, Erie School District Coordinator of Grants and Community Relations, Daria Devlin, says “We are looking forward to Governor Wolf’s 2017-18 budget address [today] and will be paying close attention to his overall plan for education funding. We understand that the budget process is an ongoing one and we are grateful to have the support of a bi-partisan legislative team who are working to find solutions for our district. We are also grateful for the work that PDE has done to review and provide feedback on our Financial Plan and look forward to continuing that conversation over the next few months. “

Governor Wolf’s address begins at 11:30 a.m. You can stream it live by clicking here.

