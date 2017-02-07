Tests 'Inconclusive' For Any Controlled Substance in Green Lollipops

It looks like we may never know what was in those green lollipops, which made a young girl sick.

We first told you about this one last week.

Erie police put a warning out to parents, after a teen showed up at the hospital, who had overdosed from green suckers.

Erie Police Chief Don Dacus requested the Pennsylvania State Police lab to expedite the testing of the suckers, to determine what was in them.

But Chief Dacus tells Erie News Now that lab tests were inconclusive for any controlled substances.

He says that doesn't mean there wasn't anything in them, just that they weren't able to identify any controlled substance.

Police say they haven't been able to track down just where the lollipops came from.

The lollipops were distributed to students at Perseus House Charter School, but police think they may have gone to other students in the Erie district.

Police believe as many as 60 suckers were distributed.

If you suspect you see one of these tainted lollipops, you should call the Erie Police Vice unit.