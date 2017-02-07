Police: Buffalo Man Traveled Across Two States to Rob a Bank, Ar - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police: Buffalo Man Traveled Across Two States to Rob a Bank, Arrested in Erie

Posted: Updated:
Ian Young Ian Young

A Buffalo, New York man is facing charges, for allegedly traveling across two states to commit a bank robbery, with his arrest happening here in Erie.

Erie police got tipped off by police in Cleveland, that a bank robbery suspect was on bus from Cleveland to Buffalo, and making a stop in Erie.

So Erie police officers stopped the bus, one of the passengers took off running, but police quickly took that man into custody.

He's identified as Ian Young, 20 of Buffalo.

But officers had been told a second suspect had locked themselves inside the bus's bathroom.

So, they got about a dozen other passengers off the bus, and brought in the SWAT team. After a standoff that lasted almost two hours, officers went in, only to find no one inside.

Young is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Erie, but will be extradited to Cleveland, Ohio to face bank robbery charges.

Cleveland police say he took a taxi to rob the Citizens Bank in Cleveland Monday afternoon, he then took that same taxi to the bus station, and was headed back to Buffalo.

Erie police say he was arrested with the same amount of cash, that was stolen from the bank.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com