Police: Buffalo Man Traveled Across Two States to Rob a Bank, Arrested in Erie

A Buffalo, New York man is facing charges, for allegedly traveling across two states to commit a bank robbery, with his arrest happening here in Erie.

Erie police got tipped off by police in Cleveland, that a bank robbery suspect was on bus from Cleveland to Buffalo, and making a stop in Erie.

So Erie police officers stopped the bus, one of the passengers took off running, but police quickly took that man into custody.

He's identified as Ian Young, 20 of Buffalo.

But officers had been told a second suspect had locked themselves inside the bus's bathroom.

So, they got about a dozen other passengers off the bus, and brought in the SWAT team. After a standoff that lasted almost two hours, officers went in, only to find no one inside.

Young is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Erie, but will be extradited to Cleveland, Ohio to face bank robbery charges.

Cleveland police say he took a taxi to rob the Citizens Bank in Cleveland Monday afternoon, he then took that same taxi to the bus station, and was headed back to Buffalo.

Erie police say he was arrested with the same amount of cash, that was stolen from the bank.