EHCA Announces Capital Campaign to Build New Homes

The Erie Homes for Children and Adults announced Tuesday morning, a capital campaign that would build four new community homes to help those with disabilities.

The homes will provide nursing care, and advanced medical treatment for those with intellectual disabilities and complex medical conditions.

EHCA officials say these extra facilities will provide more assistance to those in need around the area.

"We want to help not only the folks we are currently taking care of, but there's a waiting list for individuals who need this care that don't have any other alternative. So in our plans, we aren't only going to provide a higher level service for the folks we are already take care of, we are going to make additional spots available," says Charles Walczak, Chief Executive Officer of ECHA.

The capital campaign's goal is to raise $1.5 million, which is about the price of building one community home. The entire project calls for nearly $5 million.



