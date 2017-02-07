Governor Wolf Wants to Cut 2 Billion in Red Tape, Increase Education Funding

Just before noon, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf gave his 2017-2018 budget proposal address to a joint session of the state legislature. The governor said he is proposing another $125-million for K-12 classrooms, $75-million more for early childhood ed, and $8.9-million for the state system of higher education. Whether or not the $31.8-million request for the funding recovery needs of Erie's Public Schools is wrapped into that, is unclear.

The governor's speech did not mention the Erie school district by name, but he did say as he traveled the state, visiting schools, he found brilliant students being held back because their schools didn't have enough textbooks, schools that couldn't afford enough toilet paper, parents worried the buildings their kids go to aren't safe, and teachers being asked to do more with less, while being told they are overpaid.

The governor said his budget calls for saving two-billion-dollars by cutting bureaucratic red tape, and streamlining government, and said that's money that can be used to restore education funding and more. "That's money we can use not only to protect the funding we've restored for education, but to provide more options for seniors so they can stay in their homes while receiving the care they need, make new job-creating investments in manufacturing and workforce development, and help communities ravaged by heroin and opioid abuse," Wolf said.

The governor said his proposal calls for no broad based tax increases, and promises to grow the rainy day fund $500-million by 2022. He will face budget deliberations across the aisle and a re-election fight before that date.

The governor's remarks were short on specifics, but republican lawmakers liked what they heard and saw it as a strong indication that Wolf is willing to find common ground with the republican-controlled legislature. Republican State Representative Curt Sonney said, "I am more encouraged this year than in the past two previous budgets due to the governor's new perspective in dropping his call for broad-based tax increases on working Pennsylvanians. Instead he is looking to combine various state agencies in an effort to reduce costs and eliminate redundancies," Sonney said. "I look forward to taking a closer look at his ideas and seeing if they hold merit."

