Plus-size Women's Clothing Store Set to Open By June at the Mill - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Plus-size Women's Clothing Store Set to Open By June at the Millcreek Mall

Posted: Updated:

   Plans for a new store to open inside the Millcreek Mall are underway. It will be the only store of it's kind in Northwest Pennsylvania. It's called "Torrid" and offers a selection of plus-size clothes for women. The clothing will range from casual wear to party-style items. 
    The store in Erie County is set to open in June in the center concourse of the mall. It will be located in the former space occupied by the store "Wet Seal." 

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com