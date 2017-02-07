Plus-size Women's Clothing Store Set to Open By June at the Millcreek Mall

Plans for a new store to open inside the Millcreek Mall are underway. It will be the only store of it's kind in Northwest Pennsylvania. It's called "Torrid" and offers a selection of plus-size clothes for women. The clothing will range from casual wear to party-style items.

The store in Erie County is set to open in June in the center concourse of the mall. It will be located in the former space occupied by the store "Wet Seal."