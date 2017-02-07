Kiwanis Club Donates Money to Lincoln Elementary

The Kiwanis Club of Erie received a large grant Tuesday afternoon that will help an Erie elementary school.

At a luncheon, the Pennsylvania District Kiwanis Foundation awarded the Erie club a check of $3,000. This is the first time the foundation has awarded money in our area.

The check will then be given to Hooked On Books, which then goes right to Lincoln Elementary School to help fill their library.

"Kiwanis mission is helping children, and we couldn't see a better thing to do then purchase books for a library that was pretty much vacant of any books. So now the library is almost full, with this additional $3,000. They're going to get a whole lot more books,” says Bill Sapone, Kiwanis Club of Erie president.

This is the second time the Kiwanis Club of Erie donated money to Lincoln Elementary. Previously, they gave $5,000 for books.