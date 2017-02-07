Gannon Focuses on Wellness

Students, faculty, staff and community members today learned how to live healthier, during Gannon University's 13th annual wellness fair.

More than 1500 people turned out for the event at the Gannon Recreation Center.

They could run an obstacle course and get work out tips.

But that was only part of the fair.

it also featured demonstrations and health screenings.

More than 100 vendors provided information on everything from healthy diets to spiritual and emotional wellness.

]Organizers say healthier students perform better in the classroom and healthy employees do better on the job.

Ashley Faulkner of Gannon University said, "We are really finding that when students or employees are taking care of themselves and we are providing the wellness tools for them that they perform better and they are educated a bit more."