Port Authority Looks to the Future

The Erie Port Authority hopes to soon hire a consultant to draft a master plan for its properties and plan for future development.

It won't be easy or quick.

The authority owns 72 properties all along the bayfront.

The study will look at the use of all the parcels and their value.

But also determine if some of the properties could be sold, and how the authority may be able to assistant private developers interested in land not owned by the authority like the former GAF site.

Port Authority Executive Brenda Sandberg said, "We are hoping to look at not only land use but also the feasibility of future development as well as a facilities analysis so we can determine our capital needs in the future."

The authority hopes to hire a consultant later this month.

It could take up to a year to complete the master plan.