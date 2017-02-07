Port Authority Looks to the Future

Erie firefighters are investigating what caused a fire Monday night on the city's east side.More >>
Millcreek Police are searching for a man they say stole from a local metal working shop.More >>
General Electric today announced a corporate turnaround plan, that cuts its dividend by half, and focuses on its aviation, health care, and energy businesses. Exactly what it means for GE transportation, is up in the air.More >>
Albion Borough Council held a second public meeting Monday night, ahead of their regular meeting Thursday, where they hope to vote on budget cuts and a possible tax increase.More >>
Leaders of Erie's African American community are responding to a damning article, that claims Erie is the "Worst City in America for African Americans."More >>
It's been just over a week since a tornado touched down in our area and now some are questioning the timing of the National Weather Service's Tornado Warning.More >>
Waldameer's newest parking lot currently has no landscaping, despite Millcreek Township's rules. It will when the park re-opens, thanks to a compromise agreement.More >>
