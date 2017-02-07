Earll's Firm Hired as Lobbyist by Erie School District

Governor Wolf, in his budget address today, did not mention anything about the Erie School District's financial recovery plan, and its request for a $31 million bailout.

The governor did say he is pushing for a $125 million overall increase in basic education. According to Erie School Superintendent Dr. Jay Badams, Erie would get a $1.5 million boost in funding this coming school year. But, that would still leave the district with a deficit of about $10 million.. That's why the approval of the financial recovery plan for Erie is so important.



Badams confirmed today that the district, two months ago, hired a lobbying firm where former Senator Jane Earll is employed. He hopes Earll's influence in Harrisburg will persuade lawmakers to back the plan. Badams says, he believes, the district is paying the lobbying firm $6,000 a month.

"When equity for our children is at stake, it's definitely worth the investment,"he said.

Badams says he cannot predict when a decision on the $31 million bailout will be made.