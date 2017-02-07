Earll's Firm Hired as Lobbyist by Erie School District - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Earll's Firm Hired as Lobbyist by Erie School District

Posted: Updated:

Governor Wolf, in his budget address today, did not mention anything about the Erie School District's financial recovery plan, and its request for a $31 million bailout.

The governor did say he is pushing for a $125 million overall increase in basic education. According to Erie School Superintendent Dr. Jay Badams, Erie would get a $1.5 million  boost in funding this coming school year. But, that would still leave the district with a deficit of about $10 million.. That's why the approval of the financial recovery plan for Erie is so important.
   

Badams confirmed today that the district, two months ago,  hired a lobbying firm where former Senator Jane Earll is employed. He hopes Earll's influence in Harrisburg will persuade lawmakers to back the plan. Badams says, he believes, the district is paying the lobbying firm $6,000 a month.

"When equity for our children is at stake, it's definitely worth the investment,"he said.

Badams says he cannot predict when a decision on the $31 million bailout  will be made.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com