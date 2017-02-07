Teen Homicide Suspects: Mental Health Expert Weighs In

As police investigate two recent homicides, one of those cases is shining a light on what police describe as a disturbing issue.

Since 1998, at least four teenagers have been charged with criminal homicide in Erie County. Two of those cases have happened in the past six months.

"It's disturbing, when you think of someone that young engaged or wanted for criminal homicide," said Erie Police Chief Don Dacus. “It's a shame that these kids resort to violence to settle their disputes with others."

In the most recent case, police are looking for 14-year-old Keyon Lucas. Investigators say he shot and killed 24-year-old Lavell Beason as he was sitting in a van last month, near East 22nd and Wallace Streets.

Another case playing out in court is against 14-year-old Hunter Reeser. Reeser is accused of shooting and killing his grandmother, 60-year-old Sandra Orton, as she waited for him in a car.

In 2015, Derrys Sanders Jr. was 14-years-old, when he shot and killed 18-year-old Jacob Pushinky, while attempting to steal his bicycle.

In 1998, Andrew Wurst, 14, shot and killed science teacher John Gillette, during a school dance at Nick's Place in Edinboro.

"I think one of the things that are very important for people to know about youth-related violence, is that there are warning signs that we can pick up on,” said Safe Harbor Behavioral Health Executive Director Dr. Mandy Fauble. “There are ways to intervene."

Dr. Fauble says the warnings signs begin at home and at school

“Sudden aggressiveness, difficulty controlling their emotions, sudden chance at school or with isolation, or with students who have been bullied or are bullying others,” said Dr. Fauble. "We want to get the word out about what to be looking for, so that we can prevent it, just like we would want to do in the adult community."