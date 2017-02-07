Students Check Out Erie Bayhawks Game - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Students Check Out Erie Bayhawks Game

Many school kids from across the area enjoyed a break from the classroom Tuesday at an Erie Bayhawks game.

The basketball team invited the students for a morning game against the Greensboro Swarm.

Students from the Erie School District got the chance to attend as part of We Love Erie's Public Schools Week.

The district says the basketball game allowed the students to celebrate athletics - one of the five As that captures the spirit of the schools.

The Partnership for Erie's Public Schools covered the cost of transportation to help make it possible.

