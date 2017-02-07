State Grant Helps 33 Area Fire Departments - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Grant Helps 33 Area Fire Departments

 Nearly three dozen area fire departments are on the receiving end of money that will help them continue to provide safety services in our region.
    A total of $345,300 is being divided between 33 different departments thanks to a grant by the office of the State Fire Commissioner.

These fire departments are across three counties. Crawford, Forest and Warren. The departments receiving the most in Crawford, are Townville and the City of Titusville, with just over $12,000

In Forest County, both Tionesta and West Hickory received the same amount: $11,844, and in Warren County, 22 departments each received anywhere from between $7,448 and $12,388.

The funding comes from slot machine gaming and not the general fund tax revenue. ###

