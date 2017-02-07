After Two Records Fall in Bradford, Gusty Wind Will Drive Temperatures Downward Overnight

Rain showers will become a little more sporadic overnight, but the wind will increase as a strong cold front blitzes through the region. Winds will gust to between 40 and 50 mph near the lakeshore. Temperatures will fall all the way through the 40s and eventually to 33 degrees late tonight. Toward dawn, a few snow showers will mix with the final rain showers, but no significant accumulations will occur.



Wednesday will begin with a spotty wintry mix, but much of the middle of the day will just be cloudy and breezy with daytime temperatures hovering around 36 degrees. Toward evening, a new round of light snow will develop, especially to the south of I-90.



A Flood Warning continues until 11:30 PM for Ashtabula County, OH as some creeks and streams are high, due to recent snowmelt and heavy rain.



A Wind Advisory is in effect for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties of New York until 10 AM Wednesday.



On Lake Erie, water temperatures have risen to 33 degrees off of the NW PA lakeshore, and now only 14% of the lake is ice-covered. A blustery breeze will produce waves of 3' to 6', and Small Craft Advisories are in effect.



Bradford broke two records today. The high temperature at the Bradford Regional Airport was 52 degrees. The old record high for February 7th was 49, from 2005. Bradford also broke a record for precipitation, for the date, with 0.90" so far. The old record for February 7th was 0.82" from 1986.



Bundle up! By Thursday, we'll have a short-lived cold snap on our hands with highs in the low to mid 20s.



- Geoff Cornish