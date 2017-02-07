Finazzo Named President of New Erie Catholic School System

A new president and board members were selected to serve in the Erie Catholic School System. Damon R. Finazzo is the new president of the Erie Catholic School System. Finazzo is currently the principal of Villa Maria Elementary School.

His added role as President of the new Erie Catholic School System is made in effect immediately.

The Erie Catholic Diocese has made the decision to transition from nine parish-based elementary schools to six schools that will be run under this new school system.

More directors and board members will be appointed in the up coming months.

The Erie diocese plans to have the Erie Catholic School System in place to begin operations by the end of the 2017 school year.