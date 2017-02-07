Local Father and Son To Compete In Special Olympics USA National Unified Bowling Tournament

Adam Sedziak and his father, David are preparing for the Special Olympics USA National Unified Bowling Tournament in Las Vegas on February 14th and 15th.

"You have one Special Olympic athlete and then one regular athlete and they join scores together," explained David Sedziak.

David has been a volunteer for years with the Erie City Special Olympics, coaching the bowling and bocce team. Adam has participated in many sports with the program including track, golf, bocce and bowling. When the opportunity was offered to participate in the tournament, David knew he didn't want to pass it up.

"It's on Adam's bucket list to go to Las Vegas and to fly on a plane, he's never done either, so I jumped on the chance."

They'll be competing for gold, silver and bronze medals with nearly 500 other participants in four-player teams and double events. Although the tournament will be fun, they're just as excited for what else Vegas has to offer.

"A few things we want to see down there, a few things we want to avoid, but when we get down there we're going to set up a schedule and try to see as much as we can," said David.

He said this tournament and being apart of Erie City Special Olympics has been an incredible bonding experience for the pair over the past fifteen years.

"It's pretty emotional. I figured if you're there, you might as well help out. That's how I mainly got involved," he said.

Him staying involved is what's sending them to Las Vegas, ready to roll a strike, and win the tournament. But if they don't, that's still okay with them.

"Just join in the fun," said Adam Sedziak.

The duo is heading to Vegas next Tuesday. On Wednesday, they will compete in a four-player team with a pair, and Thursday will bowl doubles.