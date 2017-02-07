PennDOT examines changes at major Route 99 intersections

Major changes could be coming to a pair of intersections along Route 99.

The proposals presented by PennDOT and project developers during a public presentation Tuesday night follow growing development and expansion near the highway in Millcreek and Summit Townships.

They're targeting the areas of Rt. 99 and Interchange Rd. in Millcreek Twp. and Rt. 99 and Hershey Rd., and Hershey east to Peach St. in Summit Township because officials say traffic is increasing, and that's backing traffic up and causing accidents during peak hours.

For example, turn lanes are expected to be added to intersection of Rt. 99 and Hershey Rd. some time this summer, according to Matthew Jonas, Summit Twp. engineer.

Everything from widening the roads, to roundabout traffic circles are also options. But this project isn't intended to just solve current problems; it's also looking to the future. At Rt. 99 and Hershey, a new 158-unit housing complex owned by Palermo Realty and Development will soon begin construction.

Head north, and a growing number of businesses have started at the intersection of Rt. 99 and Interchange Rd, and new ones like the Giant Eagle grocery store are expected to create even more traffic in the area.

"We're taking a look at the land uses, development, the traffic volumes, and we're going come up with some recommendations -- both short-term and long-term -- for the corridor," said Tom McClelland, PennDOT project manager.

"We want to make sure that if there is future development in Millcreek, that whatever is done to the south is going to be able to accommodate that traffic," said Brian McGrath, Millcreek Twp. supervisor.

The $87,000 study, which is funded by both federal and state dollars, is expected to be completed by September.