Millcreek Building Faces Upcoming Demolition

A Millcreek building will soon be no more as it faces demolition in the near future.

This is a story Erie News Now has been following since back in June when one of the balcony's at the Granada Apartment complex collapsed.

That sparked some complex-wide inspections which resulted in 6 of the buildings being condemned.

One of those condemned buildings is located at 1690 Treetop Drive and if you take a look at that address you can see demolition equipment on site.

That's because Millcreek officials have given the "okay" to demolish the building.

Millcreek township chief fire inspector and emergency management director Matt Exley says the township fears the building is going to collapse, and that's what has prompted it's demolition.

You may remember when the building was condemned back in October, residents were given 72 hours to move out after the inspection found severe damage.

Exley says the township was concerned with the safety of the residents.

Fast forward 4 months later and contractors are on site preparing for the demolition.

The complex has recently changed hands from owners Clover Management to Granada Apartments L.P

Exley says Millcreek township has been working with a court appointed receiver to improve building safety at Granada, and the complex is now managed by that receiver, Riedman Development Corporation.

Exley has not yet said when the demolition is expected to take place.

Erie News Now will continue following this story as developments are made.