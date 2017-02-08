Millfair Road Improvements to Start Soon - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millfair Road Improvements to Start Soon

Drivers who use Millfair Road in Erie county will soon encounter some construction.

A $12.5 million project to improve safety and traffic flow is expected to start next week.

The intersection of Millfair and Route 20 will be widened to add two dedicated left-turn lanes. A traffic light will also be installed there.

A single-lane roundabout will be built at Millfair and Route 5.

Two new 115-foot long bridges will be built over the railroad tracks, and the road will also be rehabilitated.

Detours will be announced as needed.

The project is expected to last two years.

