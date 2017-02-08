Registration Opens for Erie Color Run

You can now reserve a spot to run in "the happiest 5K on the planet."

Registration opened Wednesday for the Erie Color Run August 12th.

Participants in the untimed 5K race get doused in color along the course.

The route remains the same as last year, but this time adds a new foam zone.

Runners can also paint their aspirations on the dream wall and snap photos with giant unicorns along the course.

This is the fourth year for the race in Erie.

For more information, including registration details, visit www.thecolorrun.com/erie.