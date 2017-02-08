New Executive Director Named at Achievement Center - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Executive Director Named at Achievement Center

A new executive director will soon be heading up the Achievement Center in Erie. She was chosen after an extensive search.

Charlotte Rerko is the current operating officer at the American Red Cross Northeast Ohio division. She also has a variety of experience in behavioral health, over the course of 17 years. Rerko will succeed Rebecca Brumagin, who is retiring after 28 years as Executive Director of the Achievement Center, which provides therapeutic services to children, teens and families in three counties. Rerko will take over in April. ###

