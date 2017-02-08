Erie Woman Arraigned for Exchanging Gunfire with Husband

The woman who was shot while police say she and her husband exchanged gunfire during a New Year's Day fight has been arraigned.

Ida Bush is charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

She was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to her stomach.

Police were called to their home along Glendale Avenue last month.

Police arrested her husband - Joe Bush, 72 - and recovered two handguns.

Investigators say it looked like they both fired at least one shot.

Joe Bush waived his preliminary hearing last Friday on identical charges.