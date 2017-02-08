New Printing Press Technology Offers Exciting Options

A Missing/Endangered Person Alert has been issued for Katlyn Spiegel, 17. She is described as 5'4" tall, about 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing pajamas.More >>
Benjamin R. Galmish, 33, was arrested Tuesday on the charge plus manufacture, delivery or possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.More >>
It started when police found a suspicious vehicle parked behind Aspen Dental on Route 322 around 11:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
For another week, there's a unique place to shop in downtown Erie, and it's all about supporting local businesses. A pop-up retail store, Indigenous Erie, has opened up inside the vault at the Renaissance Center.More >>
State Police ask anyone under the influence to designate a driver for the safety of everyone on the roads.More >>
Join Erie News Now as we help the Second Harvest Food Bank collect nonperishable food and monetary donations Wednesday, November 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at locations across northwest Pennsylvania.More >>
Joshua Kurczewski, 19, of Erie, is among the five who were charged Monday with felony aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter. Kurcewski also faces six other charges.More >>
