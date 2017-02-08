New Printing Press Technology Offers Exciting Options

A local printing business, Printing Concepts on Pacific Avenue, is making a more than one-million-dollar investment in a new Japanese made Komori high efficiency UV or H-UV printing press. It's so big, 170-thousand pounds, it had to be delivered on four trailers, and requires heavy equipment to move it into place, piece by piece. It's the first press of its kind in the local area.

Printing Concepts has clients in a 100-mile radius of Erie. They print all kinds of marketing pieces for colleges and universities, health care and finance businesses and more. With the advent of this new printing press, the look and feel of everything they do, is about to get more eye-catching and sophisticated.

The printing press has six color, in-line UV and H-UV capacity. That may sound complicated, but it means you can print letters and images with higher gloss than before, and add coatings and textures to the printed page. On one page, you can differentiate the texture of the sand and the surf. Or print a pair of lips so glossy, they look as if the lipstick could drip off the page. The images pop, and owner Mike Martin says the creative possibilities are limitless. "I think Erie's ready for this, we certainly hope they are," said Martin. "Our core business, we do an awful lot of materials for marketing for the financial world, the business of health care, colleges and other areas along that line, specialty applications we think is going to open up a whole new market for our customers to be able to have something better to show their products with."

Printing manager Doug Dunham says the team is very excited to have the new technology. It's a big advancement in an industry that in his words, "has been sort of stagnant for a while." The new machine will print 16,000 sheets per hour, and with the UV inks and coatings, the pages are dry immediately as they come off the press. And the creative possibilities are unlimited. "We're really unlimited the special effects we could put on it, and with the advancement of UV coating, there's clear coating, pearlized coating, color coating, it's just a myriad of options we can offer to our customers for sure," Dunham said.

It will take a couple of weeks to get the new press up and running. Printing Concepts is anxious to show customers the possibilities.