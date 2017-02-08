Erie City Council May Join S.O.N.S in Objecting to Bayfront Walkway

For over two years, a group called the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie, has been all alone in criticizing a walkway, along Erie's Bayfront, at the former GAF site. They may have soon have some company.

Erie City Council will decide tomorrow if it wants to join the S.O.N.S. in a court case against the walkway. The S.O.N.S. have been protesting a five-foot layer of rocks near the water's edge. The group believes the rocks prohibit the physically challenged, and senior citizens, from access to the water. They say denial of that access goes against a city ordinance.



City Council, on the other hand, is upset that the owner of the property, Erie Events, did not go through the proper channels for the design and construction of the walkway.

"There was never any type of public review, public input, and there was no city council approval, actually, on the walkway," says Councilman David Brennan.

A decision by council to join in the case could, essentially, lead to a re-do of a section of the walkway, even though that's no council's main objective.

"But I think it's important that we make a statement that we were bypassed," says Councilman Cas Kwitowski.

Erie Events believes it did not have to go through the Planning Commission and City Council, because it was building a walkway, not a structure. That argument was upheld by the Erie Zoning Hearing Board.