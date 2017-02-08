Western NY Man Facing Charges After Several Month-Long Drug Bust

A 43 year old man from Western New York is jailed and facing charges after drug agents in Chautauqua County investigate a several month long bust. Nathaniel Gates, Junior was arrested on a warrant, and faces felony charges tonight. investigators say he sold cocaine to a drug task force agent in Fredonia.

Agents also went to a Fredonia location they say was used by gates. there, they found un-packaged heroin, and crack cocaine valued at just over $19,000.

Scales and packaging materials were also taken from the home. Gates will face additional charges for that seizure, as well. ##