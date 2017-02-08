Western NY Man Facing Charges After Several Month-Long Drug Bust - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Western NY Man Facing Charges After Several Month-Long Drug Bust

Posted: Updated:

A 43 year old man from Western New York is jailed and facing charges after drug agents in Chautauqua County investigate a several month long bust. Nathaniel Gates, Junior was arrested on a warrant, and faces felony charges tonight. investigators say he sold cocaine to a drug task force agent in Fredonia.
Agents also went to a Fredonia location they say was used by gates. there, they found un-packaged heroin, and crack cocaine valued at just over $19,000.
Scales and packaging materials were also taken from the home. Gates will face additional charges for that seizure, as well. ##

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com