Diocese Selects New President of Erie Catholic School System

The Erie Catholic Diocese has selected a new president of the Erie Catholic School System.

Effective immediately, 38-year-old Damon Finazzo will take over as president.

Finazzo is currently the principal of Villa Maria Elementary School.

In his new position, Finazzo will be responsible for developing many of the key components of the new Erie Catholic School System.

Last February, the Erie Catholic Diocese announced that it would condense the nine-parish based schools in Erie, into a six school system. The six schools are Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Peace, St. Jude, St. George, St. James, and St. Luke.

Finazzo's position is part of a new strategy called the "Building of Truth and Love” plan, which is designed to improve efficiency and education quality in Erie Catholic schools.



As president, Finazzo will oversee personnel, enrollment, and budgeting for each school.

“The entire Catholic school system is a family,” said Finazzo. “We are all part of the body of Christ, and we need to work together to make the body bigger, stronger, and better, and that's our goal.”

The Erie Catholic School System will begin in the 2017-18 school year.