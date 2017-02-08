On the Edge of the Winter Storm... Moderate Accumulations Well to Southeast of Lake Erie

Light snow will fall across most of the region tonight as a strengthening storm system passes to our south. Far to the south and southeast of Lake Erie, the snow will be slightly heavier, and several hours of moderate snow are expected.



Along the immediate lakeshore, a dusting to an inch of snow should fall, with 1" to 3" across most of the region south of I-90. However, from Mercer County northeast to Bradford, and down into Central Pennsylvania, 3" to 6" of snow are expected.



Lows will drop to 20 degrees in Erie, and we'll remain downright cold on Thursday with a high of only 22 degrees. Up to an additional inch may accumulate on Thursday with some lake-effect snow showers.



A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for McKean, Elk, Cameron and Potter Counties until 10 AM Thursday.



FOR THE WEATHER NUTS:



A few very early snow reports:

* Cambridge Springs: 1.0"

* Cranesville: 0.3"

* Erie (South): 0.1"



RECORDS RECAP:



Bradford's Back to Back Record Highs:

* Tuesday's high: 52. Old record high for Feb. 7th in Bradford: 49 (2005)

* Wednesday high (around midnight): 51. Old record high for Feb. 8th in Bradford: 50 (1990)



Daily Precipitation Records Tied and Broken on Tuesday:

* 0.71" in Erie tied the record for Feb. 7th, initially set way back in 1887

* 1.04" in Bradford broke the record for Feb. 7th. Old: 0.82" (1986)



TOP RAIN TOTALS:



The southeastern part of the region saw the most rain, with 1" to 1.5" in some parts of Venango, Forest and Elk Counties.

* Cooksburg: 1.41"

* Franklin: 1.26"

* Saint Marys: 1.25"

* Tionesta: 1.21"

* Sandycreek Township: 1.20"

* Seneca: 1.19"



TOP WIND GUSTS



Late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, spotty power outages were reported, associated with our gusty wind.

* Erie: 49 mph

* Ashtabula, OH: 48 mph

* Dunkirk, NY: 46 mph

* Jamestown, NY: 41 mph

* Bradford: 39 mph

* Presque Isle: 38 mph



Have a great night, folks, and be safe out there on the potentially slick roads. - Geoff Cornish