Pregnant Pedestrian Injured when Hit by Car - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pregnant Pedestrian Injured when Hit by Car

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Shortly after 9:00 p.m, Wednesday night, first responders were called to E 14th and Parade streets for a pedestrian struck.
Both a man and a woman were crossing an intersection when a vehicle turning didn't see the pair and hit them.
The driver was heading south on Parade, then turned east onto 14th.
 A 33 year old pregnant female was injured. 
 She was transported to UPMC-Hamot for treatment.
 The man was not injured.

