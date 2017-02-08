Pregnant Pedestrian Injured when Hit by Car

Shortly after 9:00 p.m, Wednesday night, first responders were called to E 14th and Parade streets for a pedestrian struck.

Both a man and a woman were crossing an intersection when a vehicle turning didn't see the pair and hit them.

The driver was heading south on Parade, then turned east onto 14th.

A 33 year old pregnant female was injured.

She was transported to UPMC-Hamot for treatment.

The man was not injured.