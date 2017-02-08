The Box Provides Coats and Supplies to Homeless each Month - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

The Box Provides Coats and Supplies to Homeless each Month

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

The Box on State St offers a unique line of men's and women's clothing, promising to help you go outside the box of your comfort zone. Wednesday, the local business hoped to comfort those in need.
Employees  and volunteers handed out coats and supplies to the homeless.
This project started a few months ago, with one goal in mind, to give back to the community.
It was a success, with over 50 people receiving winter wear and food. Organizers hope to make this a monthly event.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com