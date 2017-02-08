The Box Provides Coats and Supplies to Homeless each Month

The Box on State St offers a unique line of men's and women's clothing, promising to help you go outside the box of your comfort zone. Wednesday, the local business hoped to comfort those in need.

Employees and volunteers handed out coats and supplies to the homeless.

This project started a few months ago, with one goal in mind, to give back to the community.

It was a success, with over 50 people receiving winter wear and food. Organizers hope to make this a monthly event.