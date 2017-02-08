Edinboro University president hosts student discussion on university's future

Savannah Anderton calls herself a legacy child of Edinboro University.

"My mom and my dad both graduated from here," said Anderton, of Saegertown.

So when the junior education major heard Frank Brogan, chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) said last month that some universities could close or merge, Anderton was stunned.

"My jaw dropped a little bit and I was nervous," she said.

But according to Edinboro University President Dr. H. Fred Walker, that won't happen at his school.

Walker spent Wednesday night reassuring Anderton and about 130 other students, his administration is addressing three key areas to keep the Fighting Scots solvent.

"These three things are decreasing enrollments, increasing prices and costs, and a changing academic array," said Walker.

This was the second consecutive night Walker hosted information dinners on campus.

Edinboro is one of 11 state-owned universities to see its enrollment drop in 2016, which dropped from 6,550 in 2015 to 6,181 by the fall semester of 2016. Fourteen universities make up PASSHE.

Walker says that's partly because Edinboro isn't offering some of the competitive degrees other universities are. He says outdated majors could be cut, and new ones could be brought in, citing this report from PASSHE which shows STEM jobs are in growing demand.

"We're going to have to take some of our other programs offline," said Walker. "That's a healthy part of normal operations."

Since arriving eight months ago, Walker has already changed the university's marketing strategy, focusing on areas outside of Western Pennsylvania to boost enrollment.

"We've been doing an analysis on that for several months, and that work is ongoing," he said.

It could mean a lot of change over the course of the next several years. Walker stresses any curriculum cuts would not effect current students. The working groups are an attempt to shape a better future for incoming Edinboro students, for other legacy students like Anderton.

"I hope someday that if I do have children that they might come to Edinboro too," she said. "I've had an excellent experience."