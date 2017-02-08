Cold Hands Warm Hearts Offers $1,000 Scholarships to Students wi - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cold Hands Warm Hearts Offers $1,000 Scholarships to Students with Big Dreams

ERIE, Pa. -

A first annual event was held Wednesday to help students in their pursuit of higher education. The Cold Hands, Warm Hearts scholarship dinner was held at the Avalon Hotel. The event is hosted by Michael Making Lives Better (MMLB).
The non profit organization also holds the "Back 2 School Free Haircut Day," and the Family Resource Fair before the start of each school year.
At the scholarship dinner, a buffet style dinner was served, along with a chinese auction and wine raffle.
The highlight of the night; however, was the scholarship presentations.
Two Collegiate Academy students were each presented with a $1,000 scholarship. They were, Jada Rossman, and Sydney Lander. About 100 people attended the dinner. MMLB is looking forward to this event just getting bigger each year.

