Fresh Produce Free For Military - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fresh Produce Free For Military

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Second Harvest Food Drive showed their gratitude to those who serve in their own way. The non-profit held their Produce Express Military Share at the VA Medical Center Wednesday evening.
Free fresh healthy produce and grocery items were offered to those who registered and qualified.
Organizers and volunteers all worked to help those who served, who are now in need of a little bit of help.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com