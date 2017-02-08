Governor Wolf Proposes Minimum Wage Increase In Budget

Governor Tom Wolf unveiled his 2017- 2018 budget plan Tuesday morning.

One of the more aggressive points included an increase of the current minimum wage rate of $7.25 an hour to $12 an hour.

"It's a pretty drastic increase in minimum wage," said Dr. William McAndrew, Assistant Professor of Economics at Gannon University.

Dr. McAndrew said there are other consequences to take into consideration.

"That's going to cause inflationary pressures, that's going to make things more expensive, that could result in higher tax revenues as companies are charging more money," he said.

Wolf's argument for the wage increase is that it will create new jobs and boost state revenue by an estimated 95 million dollars annually, but McAndrew said that's not necessarily the case. But that the figure is hopeful, and could face resistances from businesses and even some lawmakers.

"So balancing the budget's a good thing but there's costs to doing as well, what do you give up?" said McAndrew

Some local businesses could face major consequences if the increase was implemented hurting current employees.

"Small businesses have to either absorb that or pass it along to the customer and in that cut back on labor hours and staff," said Chris Sirianni, Owner and Operator of Brewerie at Union Station.

Sirianni has about 50 employees under his roof and says negative changes could occur if this were implemented right away.

"There's just not enough increase out there on your retail of things to make up for a 65% increase on your payroll," said Sirianni.

"If it is going to happen, it needs to happen gradually, so businesses can adjust," said McAndrew.

"Maybe it's 50 cents to 75 cents at a time, something that businesses can absorb," said Sirianni.