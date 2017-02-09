PSEA Statement Regarding the Appointment of Betsy Devos

It's been quite a controversial week for the U.S. Department of Education as new secretary Betsy DeVos has officially been appointed.

This one is definitely gaining some traction on social media as we've been keeping an eye on some comments and even hash tags that have been circulating around the internet.

Lots of people have been speaking out against Trump's latest cabinet appointment including protests in New York City and Pittsburgh.

But regardless of the backlash from many groups around the country, DeVos was confirmed in the senate on Tuesday.

On Wednesday she addressed her department for the first time, joking about her confirmation process saying it's been "a bit of a bear" of course referring to that controversial grizzly bear comment she made earlier this year.

However, it is day two of her new job in office so in the meantime, I caught up with Mercyhurst's political science professor and chair to find out more about the public's concerns regarding DeVos' new position.

"The questions about Betsy DeVos are about the kind of experience that she has she has experience more lobbying for policies that favor lets just call them private sector solutions to education and as you could imagine people who are in public education are concerned that's she doesn't understand what public schools do and what public schools need," said Professor Michael P. Federici.

"So what she's going to have to do as secretary of education is prove to them that she understands the important role that public schools play in the American education system and as sec. of education she will do what necessary to see that they get the kind of support that's required for them to be successful," Federici added.

In order to get a sense of how some teachers in Pennsylvania are feeling about this ,we reached out to the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) who issued the following statement:

"We're very disappointed by the Senate vote to confirm Betsy DeVos. But we're very proud of the historic mobilization against DeVos which grabbed attention on Capitol Hill and in the White House. No Cabinet nominee in history has ever required the Vice President to cast the deciding vote. Her nomination energized opposition, not only from teachers and public education advocates but with the general public as well. Betsy DeVos may have survived the confirmation vote, but her agenda may not. This is not the end of the battle against privatization of public schools. It's only the beginning."

