Special Report: Current and Former Mayors Talk About This Year's Race for Mayor

This year's race for Erie mayor is jammed with candidates.

Because of term limits, Joe Sinnott can't run again so it is a race without an incumbent.

What sort of challenges will the new mayor face?

And what sort of person does it take to lead the city?

While everybody has an opinion, the people who have served as mayor have a unique perspective.

In a special report, senior reporter Paul Wagner sits down with three people who have held the job to get their take on the race to lead the city.