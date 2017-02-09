Gaming Funds Helping Area Public Schools

Gaming revenue is giving a boost to six Erie County public school foundations.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority today giving out $115,000.

The authority matching dollars raised by foundations in a challenge contest.

Foundations will use the money to pay for programs not covered by local, state and federal funds.

The Erie Public Schools Foundation plans to use the $60,000 it received primarily to help teachers who apply for funding.

Daria Devlin of the Erie Public Schools Foundations said, "We received applications for books, field trips, things that kids in other districts take for granted. our kids and teachers don't have them. So getting this funding is allowing us to do more of those kinds of projects for our teachers and kids."

In addition to the Erie foundation, today's grants were awarded to Corry, General McLane, Millcreek, Union City and Northwestern.

Last December, four other district foundations received matching funds from the authority.