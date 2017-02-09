Gaming Funds Helping Area Public Schools - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gaming Funds Helping Area Public Schools

Posted: Updated:

Gaming revenue is giving a boost to six Erie County public school foundations.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority today giving out $115,000.

The authority matching dollars raised by foundations in a challenge contest.

Foundations will use the money to pay for programs not covered by local, state and federal funds.

The Erie Public Schools Foundation plans to use the $60,000 it received primarily to  help teachers who apply for funding.

Daria Devlin of the Erie Public Schools Foundations said, "We received applications for books, field trips, things that kids in other districts take for granted. our kids and teachers don't have them. So getting this funding is allowing us to do more of those kinds of projects for our teachers and kids."

In addition to the Erie foundation, today's grants were awarded to Corry, General McLane, Millcreek, Union City and Northwestern.

Last December, four other district foundations received  matching funds from the authority.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com