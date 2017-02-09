City Council to Hear Possible Parking Meter Upgrades - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

City Council to Hear Possible Parking Meter Upgrades

Posted: Updated:

City council is expected to discuss some big parking upgrades in downtown Erie. The changes would bring the system into the 21st century but with a cost.

The days of digging through your pockets looking for quarters to feed the meters could soon be behind us. City council will address the archaic parking meter system for the first time Thursday night.

The proposed changes would include ripping out rows of parking meters and replacing them with a parking kiosk. The new kiosks will accept debit and credit cards but still have an option to pay with quarters if you wish. All you have to do is enter your license number and phone number and when you need more time you'll be notified in a text message and have the option to do so right from your phone. Other areas would still use meters, but they would be fitted so that they could accept debit cards and credit cards as well.

The new system wont come without a cost. If implemented, parking fines would increase to help pay for the new system. Fines would increase from 10 to 15 dollars and the cost of parking downtown would rise from 75 cents an hour to a dollar.

City council will first hear the plan Thursday night at 5:30.

