Man Missing After Landfill Collapse in Elk County

A man is still missing after a large part of Greentree Landfill in Elk County collapsed, burying multiple workers and pieces of heavy machinery.

State Police in Ridgway were called to the landfill on Toby Road in Kersey to provide assistance around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When troopers arrived, all workers except one man were accounted for.

The missing individual was operating a compacting machine at the landfill at the time of the collapse, State Police said.

Neither he or the machine he was operating have been located. Search and rescue efforts have been underway since the collapse.

Advanced Disposal Inc. owns and operates the landfill.