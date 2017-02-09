Lawmakers Struggle for Deal to Keep Casino Revenue Flowing

The future of the casino revenue remains uncertain after a State Supreme Court ruling last year striking down the law mandating casinos pay millions of dollars.

Both the state house and senate have been struggling to come up with a fix.

Lawmakers fear the ruling could jeopardize millions of dollars for local governments and non-profits that benefit from gaming funds.

The head of the local authority, Perry Wood, just spent two days in Harrisburg, lobbying for a resolution.

His priority is a plan that keeps gaming funds under local control.

Wood said, "The idea of putting this money into some kind of statewide pot in which we would have to competitively compete for, that is not a good resolution for folks here at the local level who depend on these funds and the economic development projects that these funds have been committed for."

The State Supreme Court says it will not enforce its ruling until late May at the earliest.