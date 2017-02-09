Erie RV Power Sports Spectacular Now Open - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie RV Power Sports Spectacular Now Open

Posted: Updated:

     The Erie RV and Power Sports Spectacular opens to the public for the ninth year. It's taking place at the Bayfront Convention Center where not only will a variety of RV's be there to check out, but also motorcycles, ATV's, golf carts, and information on a whole array of campgrounds from around the region.

     The four-day RV show is open Friday, Feb. 10 from Noon-8pm, Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10am-8pm, and Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11am to 5pm.

