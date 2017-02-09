Erie RV Power Sports Spectacular Now Open

The Erie RV and Power Sports Spectacular opens to the public for the ninth year. It's taking place at the Bayfront Convention Center where not only will a variety of RV's be there to check out, but also motorcycles, ATV's, golf carts, and information on a whole array of campgrounds from around the region.

The four-day RV show is open Friday, Feb. 10 from Noon-8pm, Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10am-8pm, and Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11am to 5pm.