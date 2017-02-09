Man Arrested in Drug Sales Investigation in Millcreek - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Arrested in Drug Sales Investigation in Millcreek

Millcreek Police have arrested a man as part of an investigation into drug sales lasting several months.

Officers arrested Ronnie Purdy, 26, Thursday in the 1600 block of Sunrise Lakes Drive in Millcreek.

Investigators say he sold crack cocaine on three occasions since November 2016.

Judge Susan Strohmeyer arraigned Purdy on charges including delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a drug paraphernalia.

Purdy was sent to the Erie County Prison on $50,000 bond.

