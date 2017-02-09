12 Year Old Boy Unresponsive After Being Hit by a Car

A young Wattsburg student is fighting for his life, after being hit by a car after school.

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 10,000 block of Station Rd, between New Rd and Rt 89. The bus was at a full stop, dropping off students.

The student got off the school bus and was crossing Station Rd, in front of the bus when he was hit by a young man driving a Jeep. It has been confirmed that the driver of the Jeep was Hunter Rodland of Erie. He is 18 years old.

Witness say, Rodland was actually traveling behind the bus, but couldn't stop and crossed the center line, passing the bus.

Witnesses also tell us that the victim was thrown about 100 feet, was unresponsive at the scene, and his father put him in a vehicle and took him to the hospital without waiting for an ambulance.

Police had the roads in that area shut down as they investigate.

Currently, there is no word on the boy's condition or if the driver of the Jeep will be facing any charges.