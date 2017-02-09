Dozens Compete in the Special Olympics Winter Games at Peek'n Peak

It was a big day at the Peek'n Peak Ski Resort, for the Special Olympics Winter Games.

The annual sports competition has been going for more than 30 years.

The opening ceremonies kicked off the 2017 Special Olympic winter games Thursday. After the athletes paraded in, they lit the Olympic Cauldron.

And they were all very excited for a fun day of competition, "I have fun and it's cold and it keeps me and my body moving," said Janine Calabrese who competed in alpine skiing.

While it is a fun and friendly competition, these Special Olympic Games are also a chance to showcase the talents of these individuals and celebrate their abilities, "It feels super great, I feel happy. I think they're going to give me a reward... I'm great, I'm super great," said Esaun Kimbro, who did a great job in the snowshoe competition.

The Erie City Special Olympians competed in downhill skiing, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing.

And about 100 students from Mercyhurst University volunteered their time to help out and encourage the athletes, "I've been doing this for four years, I love it, it just fills you up with so much excitement and joy and I just enjoy seeing everyone participating and just cheering them on it just brings a smile to my face, " said Fernanda Cesar, a special education grad student at Mercyhurst University. "You see them, and I just feel like they accomplished so much, because they work so hard for such a long time and it just fills you up with so much excitement and energy," Cesar continued.

"I'm a special education major and I just love working with all of these individuals, I think it's awesome to get to see them have so much fun out here," said Mercyhurst University Sophomore, Lea Moffatt. "It just warms my heart to see them have such a good time, they feel so accomplished when they cross the finish line, so it's so awesome," Moffatt said.

Jacob Fuhrman is a junior at Mercyhurst University, "It's just amazing to get these people out here, you can see the joy on their faces when they're going up and down and they feel very accomplished when they're done."