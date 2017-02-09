Teachers Learn to "Stop the Bleed"

UPMC Hamot is participating in a statewide initiative called "Stop the Bleed” to prepare teachers for traumatic events.

Trauma nurses at UPMC Hamot have begun training teachers to properly use anti-bleeding kits.

The kits contain blood clotting gel, gauze bandages, and tourniquets, and are used to stop life-threatening bleeding on someone involved in a shooting or traumatic accident.

On Thursday, teachers at Roosevelt Middle School were taught how to properly pack gunshot and stab wounds. They also learned how to use a tourniquet.

Over the next three years, UPMC is committing $1.3 million to put one of these kits in every public school, and a tourniquet on the belt of every police officer in western Pennsylvania.

"I recommend everyone getting the training” said Roosevelt Middle School teacher Jennifer Aulenbacher. “I think that anyone can benefit from it because you can use it anywhere, if there is ever any type of emergency, whether you're at a sports game, or a school dance or you're teaching in a classroom, or something happens at a mall. Anywhere you are at you can apply it."

The "Stop the Bleed” initiative was created by the Department of Homeland Security in 2015.