At least 60 homeless following Albion fire

More than 60 people are homeless after fire ripped through Albion's Barnett Building apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

"First, second and third floor have all been smoke and/or water damaged," said Jesse Clever, Albion fire chief.

Officials say the fire started in a storage closet on the third floor of the 65-unit building, calling in more than a dozen fire companies from Erie and Crawford counties, as far away as Monroe Twp., Ohio.



"It's a storage closet for everyone who lives there," said Stephani Holtberg, who lived on the first floor.

Ed Chamberlain is one of those seeking shelter. His second floor apartment now destroyed, and one of several residents who were forced to leave important medications and other belongings behind.



"I need my diabetic medicine, and I've got a bad heart so I need my heart medication," said Chamberlain, who lived in the building for eight years.

Now that everyone is safe, one of the biggest challenges facing rescue crews is out of the building is keeping them warm and safe in the winter conditions.



"I'm working with the Red Cross to send in nurses to be able to put med lists together so we can get those med needs fulfilled," said Andrew Jarvi, West Erie County Emergency Management coordinator.

Temporary warming shelters were then brought in to assist. Many people spent Thursday evening at the GECAC Northwestern Senior Center next door, or the Albion Fire Department. An overnight shelter was set up at St. Lawrence Church, also in Albion.



No one was injured, according to Clever. But, he said Barnett Building, which is owned by the Erie County Housing Authority, has been a threat to residents and his department for years because he says it doesn't meet current safety standards.

"When it was built, there were no real building codes, so there is no real fire suppressant in the building."



Clever said things could've been much worse if it wasn't for additional crews coming in outside of the county, and even the state.

"When the tones drop, everyone is about the job," he said.

An Erie County fire inspector was called in to investigate, but a cause has not been determined so far, Clever said.

