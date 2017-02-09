DA's Office Equips Officers with 400 Narcan Kits - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

DA's Office Equips Officers with 400 Narcan Kits

ERIE, Pa. -

Several Erie County police agencies are now equipped with the life-saving overdose drug, Narcan. The district attorney's office distributed 4-hundred narcan kits, to about 20 different police agencies.
The county was able to secure the kits with a state grant.
They are now made with 2.4 mg of Narcan, instead of just 2 mg.

Jack Daneri, Erie County District Attorney, says, "What we're seeing is the individuals who are overdosing, they might be revived with a 2 mg shot of the Narcan, but they would crash again because they had so much opioid in their system, that the 2 mg was not enough to keep them vertical, literally."

Daneri also says, while these kits are crucial to save lives, prevention and education is also key to stopping the heroin epidemic.

