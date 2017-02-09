Snow Showers Taper Off For Now... Much Colder Tonight, Light Snow Friday, Then a Milder Saturday

Lake effect snow showers are fading tonight, although another half inch or more of additional snow could fall in a few of the highest elevations of the snowbelt. Lows will fall to 17 degrees in Erie with readings closer to 10 degrees far to the southeast. Wind chills will be near zero at times.



Friday will begin cold, but temperatures will steadily rise and eventually reach 32 degrees in the evening after a warm front crosses the region. After a quiet start to the day, that front will produce some widespread, light snow from midday into the afternoon and potentially early evening, yielding accumulations of a dusting to 1".



Ice is expanding on Lake Erie, and now 26% of the lake is covered. Water temperatures continue to hover near 33 degrees off of the NW PA lakeshore. An active breeze continues to produce waves to 4', so Small Craft Advisories are in effect. - Geoff Cornish